Le Meurice Alain Ducasse in Paris
About
An elegant two-Michelin-star restaurant at the Le Meurice hotel, led by renowned chef Alain Ducasse, offering contemporary French cuisine.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Vegetarian dishes
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
228 Rue de Rivoli, 75001 Paris
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday19:00 - 21:30
Tuesday19:00 - 21:30
Wednesday19:00 - 21:30
Thursday19:00 - 21:30
Friday19:00 - 21:30