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Le Meurice Alain Ducasse in Paris

Le Meurice Alain Ducasse

About

An elegant two-Michelin-star restaurant at the Le Meurice hotel, led by renowned chef Alain Ducasse, offering contemporary French cuisine.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Vegetarian dishes
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

228 Rue de Rivoli, 75001 Paris
+33144581055

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday19:00 - 21:30
Tuesday19:00 - 21:30
Wednesday19:00 - 21:30
Thursday19:00 - 21:30
Friday19:00 - 21:30