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RU

L'Arpège in Paris

L'Arpège

About

Three-Michelin-starred restaurant specializing in organic and vegetarian cuisine by Chef Alain Passard. Famous for its unique approach to seasonal produce.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

84 Rue de Varenne, 75007 Paris
+33147050906

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 22:30
Tuesday12:00 - 22:30
Wednesday12:00 - 22:30
Thursday12:00 - 22:30
Friday12:00 - 22:30