L'Arpège in Paris
About
Three-Michelin-starred restaurant specializing in organic and vegetarian cuisine by Chef Alain Passard. Famous for its unique approach to seasonal produce.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
84 Rue de Varenne, 75007 Paris
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 22:30
Tuesday12:00 - 22:30
Wednesday12:00 - 22:30
Thursday12:00 - 22:30
Friday12:00 - 22:30