Uma Nota in Paris
About
A restaurant that blends Japanese and Brazilian culinary traditions. Uses fresh seasonal ingredients to create unique dishes with the authentic flavors of São Paulo.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Live music
Cocktail list
Vegan dishes
Vegetarian dishes
Table reservations
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Pet-friendly
Parking
Contacts
86 Rue Réaumur, 75002 Paris
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday18:30 - 00:30
Tuesday18:30 - 00:30
Wednesday18:30 - 00:30
Thursday18:30 - 00:30
Friday18:30 - 01:30
Saturday18:30 - 01:30
Sunday18:30 - 00:30