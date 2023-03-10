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Luxury cars for rent in Prague

A premium vehicle makes it easy to combine Prague sightseeing with business appointments and journeys beyond the city. An elegant car is particularly appropriate for special occasions, private itineraries, and longer trips across the Czech Republic.

What we offer

Premium rental in Prague can support a short urban stay or become the starting point for a wider Central European journey. The vehicle is selected according to the scale and character of the route.

  • Performance and grand touring cars, including Porsche models and comparable alternatives, are available for independent driving.
  • Executive sedans provide a more understated solution for business schedules and formal occasions.
  • Spacious SUVs add comfort for longer journeys outside Prague, particularly when travelling with family or luggage.
  • Chauffeur-driven routes to Karlovy Vary, Vienna, Dresden, and other destinations can be arranged with personalised logistics.

Supercars
Supercars
Business class
Business class
Premium class SUVs
Premium class SUVs
Personal driver
Personal driver

Contact us in any convenient way

Through a website, phone or messenger, or in a mobile application through a personal Lifestyle manager

Personal manager will help you

Your personal manager will help you choose the perfect car considering your wishes and the purpose of the rental

Delivery

We will deliver the car to a place convenient for you, be it your home, office or airport.

Payment

Payment is possible online or upon receipt of the car, as well as through secure payment systems.

Advantages of working with us

Exclusive car selection
Only the best luxury and sports car models available on the market.
Experience
Our team has been successfully working with premium segment clients for over 5 years.
Reliability
All cars undergo regular maintenance and are served in perfect condition.
Confidentiality
Your data and requests are processed with maximum privacy.

Services with a driver

A professional chauffeur makes travel beyond the capital considerably more comfortable while keeping the schedule entirely personal. The service works equally well for leisure and business travel.

  • Private airport and railway station transfers with pre-arranged collection.
  • Chauffeur-driven journeys to Karlovy Vary, Český Krumlov, and other Czech destinations.
  • A vehicle can remain at the client’s disposal for several hours or throughout a full business day.

Additional services

Additional options are ideal for combining a city stay with private journeys across the Czech Republic. The vehicle can serve as the foundation for individual cultural and countryside itineraries.

  • Routes to castles, private estates, and wine regions with an itinerary arranged in advance.
  • Cars for opera evenings, premieres, gala events, and private celebrations.
  • Premium vehicles for advertising and film productions.

Guarantee of your comfort and safety

Every vehicle receives regular maintenance and is checked before being delivered to the client. Particular attention is given to the essential systems so that the car is ready for both city travel and longer journeys.

Rent for special occasions

Prague’s evening atmosphere is particularly suited to occasions where the vehicle becomes part of an elegant itinerary.

  • Opera and concert evenings.
  • Formal dinners and private receptions.
  • Executive transportation for business occasions.
  • Special journeys to country estates and private venues.

A premium vehicle adds character to the occasion while keeping the journey comfortable.