Private jet for rent in Prague
Tailored flight solutions makes it easier to combine several commitments within one journey without arranging each stage around commercial flight schedules. Flexible planning and a comfortable private cabin provide greater freedom for business meetings, short visits, and personal travel.
What we offer
A private charter makes it easier to combine Prague with other European capitals without spending valuable time on connections and airport waits. More complex programmes can be arranged as a sequence of several destinations.
- Charter travel for business meetings, conferences, and international events.
- Private journeys across the Czech Republic and neighbouring countries.
- Aircraft arrangements for corporate delegations and private groups.
- Flights to Vienna, Berlin, Paris, London, and other European centres.
- Bespoke multi-stop itineraries.
Request
Contact us via the website, messenger, or through a personal assistant in the mobile app.
Personal manager will help you
Your personal manager will clarify the details of your flight: route, date, number of passengers and special requests.
Selecting
We will select the optimal aircraft, prepare the route and coordinate all the details.
Payment
Payment is made in a secure way that is convenient for you
Advantages of working with us
Crew and on-board service
Thoughtful onboard service helps maintain a familiar routine when a busy schedule continues immediately after landing with meetings, events, or onward travel.
- A quiet environment for working without unnecessary distractions.
- Meals and beverages arranged in advance, including Czech or international cuisine.
- Discreet cabin service with prompt assistance whenever needed.
- Sleeping and rest arrangements available for longer journeys.
Additional services
Additional options make it easy to combine business travel with cultural, culinary, and private experiences.
- Private tours of the historic centre with a knowledgeable local expert.
- Reservations at selected Czech and contemporary European restaurants.
- Sourcing of distinctive artworks, antiques, and pieces by local makers.
- Private journeys to the wine regions of Moravia.
- Selection of apartments, villas, and country residences for special occasions.
The result is a more personal way to experience Prague and the wider Czech landscape.
Directions and routes
Its position in Central Europe makes private aviation well suited to short capital-to-capital journeys as well as longer itineraries with multiple stops.
- Flights to Vienna, Berlin, Munich, and other European cities for meetings and events.
- Travel to country estates, golf resorts, and leisure destinations when the itinerary extends beyond the city.
- International routes to Dubai, Doha, and other major Middle Eastern centres.
Why choose us
Professional private aviation begins well before departure, making team expertise and clarity of every decision particularly important.
- International aviation requirements are taken into account when selecting operators and arranging flights.
- Our team understands the expectations of business travellers who value timing and reliable execution.
- Technical and operational details are reviewed before a flight is confirmed.
- Business and personal information remains protected within a discreet service environment.
Safety and standards
A short European flight still deserves the same disciplined approach, with reliability built through consistent technical and operational procedures.
- Key aspects of aircraft readiness are verified before departure.
- Current weather and navigation conditions are incorporated into route planning.
- The operator and crew meet applicable international requirements.
The result is a journey to Prague that feels almost effortless, allowing the city’s architecture, gastronomy, and historic character to take centre stage.