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National Historical Museum in Rio de Janeiro

National Historical Museum

About

Located in the historic complex of Fort Santiago and the arsenal in the Praça da Data district. The collection comprises over 287,000 exhibits, including relics from the colonial era, the emperor’s throne, and the largest collection of coins in Latin America.

Contacts

Praça Mal. Âncora, s/n - Centro, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 20021-200
mhn.museus.gov.br

Extra Info

HOURS
Wednesday 10:00 - 17:00
Thursday 10:00 - 17:00
Friday 10:00 - 17:00
Saturday 10:00 - 17:00
Sunday 10:00 - 17:00