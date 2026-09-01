National Historical Museum in Rio de Janeiro
About
Located in the historic complex of Fort Santiago and the arsenal in the Praça da Data district. The collection comprises over 287,000 exhibits, including relics from the colonial era, the emperor’s throne, and the largest collection of coins in Latin America.
Contacts
Praça Mal. Âncora, s/n - Centro, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 20021-200
Extra Info
HOURS
Wednesday 10:00 - 17:00
Thursday 10:00 - 17:00
Friday 10:00 - 17:00
Saturday 10:00 - 17:00
Sunday 10:00 - 17:00