Leisure & Experiences in Rio de Janeiro
A large-scale cultural center and superclub for electronic music, located in Rio de Janeiro in the renovated port area of Porto Maravilha. This is not just a nightclub, but a full-fledged cultural center that includes a restaurant, a café, a lounge area, and spaces for exhibitions of art, fashion, and design.
The famous three‑story cultural center, bar, and nightclub in Rio de Janeiro. It is located in the bohemian Lapa district and is famous for live music in the samba, forró, and choro styles, as well as for its unique vintage interior of a former antique shop.
A premium rooftop bar and restaurant located on the 59th floor of the Hilton Copacabana hotel in Rio de Janeiro. This place is famous for its 360‑degree panoramic view of Copacabana Beach, Sugarloaf Mountain, and the Christ the Redeemer statue.
The famous panoramic rooftop bar in Rio de Janeiro, located on top of a hill in the Vidigal favela. It offers a stunning view of the Atlantic Ocean coast, Ipanema Beach, and the Two Brothers Mountain (Dois Irmãos), combining local culture, live music, and traditional Brazilian cuisine.
A popular open-air space for relaxation, a bar, and an open-air concert venue in Rio de Janeiro. Parties are held here, live music is played, and food and drinks are served.
The museum tells the story of the material and intangible heritage associated with the republican regime. Here, they study and exhibit the history of the formation and development of the republic in Brazil.
Modern Brazilian cuisine with a focus on seasonal vegetables, fresh seafood, and premium meat. The chef uses modern culinary techniques and products grown in the restaurant’s own gardens. The establishment has been awarded two Michelin stars.
A popular restaurant serving modern cuisine in Rio de Janeiro, located in the prestigious Ipanema neighborhood. The establishment has been awarded the Bib Gourmand designation in the 2026 Michelin Guide for its excellent food quality at a reasonable price, and its chef, Pedro Coronha, has received the Michelin Young Chef 2026 title.
The museum’s mission is to stimulate public discussions about the future by combining science, sustainable development, and social dialogue. Here, science meets art and innovation.
A famous restaurant serving pan‑Asian cuisine, awarded a Michelin star. It is located in the legendary five‑star Copacabana Palace hotel right on the Atlantic coast in Rio de Janeiro.
One of the most striking and visited attractions in Rio de Janeiro, a unique street art object created by the Chilean artist Jorge Selarón. It is a mosaic staircase 125 metres long, consisting of 215 steps, which connects two famous bohemian districts of the city — Lapa and Santa Teresa. Officially, this object is part of Manuel Carneiro Street.
It comprises approximately 9,000 works by more than 300 artists from all over Brazil. It features sculptures made of clay, wood, and other materials that reflect everyday life, religious traditions, migration processes, and other aspects of culture.