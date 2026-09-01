Koral in Rio de Janeiro
About
A popular restaurant serving modern cuisine in Rio de Janeiro, located in the prestigious Ipanema neighborhood. The establishment has been awarded the Bib Gourmand designation in the 2026 Michelin Guide for its excellent food quality at a reasonable price, and its chef, Pedro Coronha, has received the Michelin Young Chef 2026 title.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
R. Barão da Torre, 446 - Ipanema, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22411-002
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday 12:00 - 23:00
Wednesday 12:00 - 23:00
Thursday 12:00 - 00:00
Friday 12:00 - 00:00
Saturday 12:00 - 00:00
Sunday12:00 - 17:00