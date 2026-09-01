Mee in Rio de Janeiro
About
A famous restaurant serving pan‑Asian cuisine, awarded a Michelin star. It is located in the legendary five‑star Copacabana Palace hotel right on the Atlantic coast in Rio de Janeiro.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Contacts
Av. Atlântica, 1702 - Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22021-001
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday 19:00 - 00:00
Tuesday 19:00 - 00:00
Wednesday 19:00 - 00:00
Thursday 19:00 - 00:00
Friday 19:00 - 00:00
Saturday 19:00 - 00:00
Sunday 19:00 - 00:00