We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

Mee in Rio de Janeiro

Mee

About

A famous restaurant serving pan‑Asian cuisine, awarded a Michelin star. It is located in the legendary five‑star Copacabana Palace hotel right on the Atlantic coast in Rio de Janeiro.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday 19:00 - 00:00
Tuesday 19:00 - 00:00
Wednesday 19:00 - 00:00
Thursday 19:00 - 00:00
Friday 19:00 - 00:00
Saturday 19:00 - 00:00
Sunday 19:00 - 00:00