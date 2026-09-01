We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

Bar da Laje in Rio de Janeiro

Bar da Laje

About

The famous panoramic rooftop bar in Rio de Janeiro, located on top of a hill in the Vidigal favela. It offers a stunning view of the Atlantic Ocean coast, Ipanema Beach, and the Two Brothers Mountain (Dois Irmãos), combining local culture, live music, and traditional Brazilian cuisine.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Pet-friendly

Contacts

R. Armando Almeida Lima, 8 - Vidigal, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22450-244
+5521967670838
bardalaje.rio

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 21:00
Tuesday12:00 - 21:00
Wednesday12:00 - 21:00
Thursday12:00 - 21:00
Friday12:00 - 21:00
Saturday12:00 - 22:00
Sunday12:00 - 22:00