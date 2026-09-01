Bar da Laje in Rio de Janeiro
About
The famous panoramic rooftop bar in Rio de Janeiro, located on top of a hill in the Vidigal favela. It offers a stunning view of the Atlantic Ocean coast, Ipanema Beach, and the Two Brothers Mountain (Dois Irmãos), combining local culture, live music, and traditional Brazilian cuisine.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Pet-friendly
Contacts
R. Armando Almeida Lima, 8 - Vidigal, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22450-244
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 21:00
Tuesday12:00 - 21:00
Wednesday12:00 - 21:00
Thursday12:00 - 21:00
Friday12:00 - 21:00
Saturday12:00 - 22:00
Sunday12:00 - 22:00