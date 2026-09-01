Isabel Lounge in Rio de Janeiro
About
A premium rooftop bar and restaurant located on the 59th floor of the Hilton Copacabana hotel in Rio de Janeiro. This place is famous for its 360‑degree panoramic view of Copacabana Beach, Sugarloaf Mountain, and the Christ the Redeemer statue.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
Av. Atlântica, 1020 - 39th Floor - Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22010-000
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday18:00 - 23:00
Tuesday18:00 - 23:00
Wednesday18:00 - 23:00
Thursday18:00 - 23:00
Friday18:00 - 23:00
Saturday18:00 - 23:00
Sunday18:00 - 23:00