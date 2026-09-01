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RU

Lasai in Rio de Janeiro

Lasai

About

Modern Brazilian cuisine with a focus on seasonal vegetables, fresh seafood, and premium meat. The chef uses modern culinary techniques and products grown in the restaurant’s own gardens. The establishment has been awarded two Michelin stars.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

Largo dos Leões, 35 - Humaitá, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22271-020
+552134491854
www.lasai.com.br

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday 19:00 - 00:00
Wednesday 19:00 - 00:00
Thursday 19:00 - 00:00
Friday 19:00 - 00:00
Saturday 19:00 - 02:00