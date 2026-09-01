Aldeia Lagoa in Rio de Janeiro
About
A popular open-air space for relaxation, a bar, and an open-air concert venue in Rio de Janeiro. Parties are held here, live music is played, and food and drinks are served.
Features
Live music
DJ sets
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Seating
Full bar
Cocktail list
Wine list
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Parking
Contacts
Av. Borges de Medeiros, 1994 - Lagoa, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22470-003
Extra Info
HOURS
Friday 21:00 - 04:30
Saturday 21:00 - 04:00
Sunday 13:00 - 23:30