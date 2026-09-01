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RU

Aldeia Lagoa in Rio de Janeiro

Aldeia Lagoa

About

A popular open-air space for relaxation, a bar, and an open-air concert venue in Rio de Janeiro. Parties are held here, live music is played, and food and drinks are served.

Features

Live music
DJ sets
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Seating
Full bar
Cocktail list
Wine list
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Parking

Contacts

Av. Borges de Medeiros, 1994 - Lagoa, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22470-003
instagram.com/aldeia.lagoa

Extra Info

HOURS
Friday 21:00 - 04:30
Saturday 21:00 - 04:00
Sunday 13:00 - 23:30