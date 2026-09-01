D-EDGE Rio in Rio de Janeiro
About
A large-scale cultural center and superclub for electronic music, located in Rio de Janeiro in the renovated port area of Porto Maravilha. This is not just a nightclub, but a full-fledged cultural center that includes a restaurant, a café, a lounge area, and spaces for exhibitions of art, fashion, and design.
Features
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
DJ sets
Full bar
Contacts
Av. Rodrigues Alves, 293 - Saúde, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 20220-360
Extra Info
HOURS
Thursday 23:00 - 00:00
Friday00:00 - 07:00
Saturday00:00 - 07:00
Sunday00:00 - 07:00