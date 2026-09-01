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RU

D-EDGE Rio in Rio de Janeiro

D-EDGE Rio

About

A large-scale cultural center and superclub for electronic music, located in Rio de Janeiro in the renovated port area of Porto Maravilha. This is not just a nightclub, but a full-fledged cultural center that includes a restaurant, a café, a lounge area, and spaces for exhibitions of art, fashion, and design.

Features

Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
DJ sets
Full bar

Contacts

Av. Rodrigues Alves, 293 - Saúde, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 20220-360
+5521971986491
www.ccd.art.br

Extra Info

HOURS
Thursday 23:00 - 00:00
Friday00:00 - 07:00
Saturday00:00 - 07:00
Sunday00:00 - 07:00