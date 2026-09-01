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Rio Scenarium in Rio de Janeiro

Rio Scenarium

About

The famous three‑story cultural center, bar, and nightclub in Rio de Janeiro. It is located in the bohemian Lapa district and is famous for live music in the samba, forró, and choro styles, as well as for its unique vintage interior of a former antique shop.

Features

Live music
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Seating
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Table reservations
Wi-Fi
Parking

Contacts

R. do Lavradio, 20 - Centro, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 20230-070
+5521965500002
www.rioscenarium.com.br

Extra Info

HOURS
Wednesday 19:00 - 01:00
Thursday 19:00 - 01:00
Friday 19:00 - 02:00
Saturday 12:00 - 18:00