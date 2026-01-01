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RU

Koral in Rio de Janeiro

Koral

About

A popular restaurant serving modern cuisine in Rio de Janeiro, located in the prestigious Ipanema neighborhood. The establishment has been awarded the Bib Gourmand designation in the 2026 Michelin Guide for its excellent food quality at a reasonable price, and its chef, Pedro Coronha, has received the Michelin Young Chef 2026 title.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

R. Barão da Torre, 446 - Ipanema, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22411-002
+5521995136437

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday12:00 - 23:00
Wednesday12:00 - 23:00
Thursday12:00 - 00:00
Friday12:00 - 00:00
Saturday12:00 - 00:00
Sunday12:00 - 17:00