About

Every morning I stop at the same forno on Via della Croce to pick up a still-warm maritozzo before the tourist rush — not because I have to, but because starting the day right matters. I know every corner of this city's food scene, from the trattorie that have been feeding Roman families for three generations to the handful of new kitchens quietly doing something extraordinary. My passion is finding exactly the right table for the right moment, because in Rome, a meal is never just a meal.