Doney Restaurant & Café in Rome
About
A luxurious club and restaurant located in the Westin Excelsior Hotel that offers haute cuisine and an atmosphere of elegance.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Accepts cards
Cash
Wine list
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Via Vittorio Veneto, 125, 00187 Roma RM
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday07:00 - 22:30
Tuesday07:00 - 22:30
Wednesday07:00 - 22:30
Thursday07:00 - 22:30
Friday07:00 - 22:30
Saturday07:00 - 22:30
Sunday07:00 - 22:30