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Doney Restaurant & Café in Rome

Doney Restaurant & Café

About

A luxurious club and restaurant located in the Westin Excelsior Hotel that offers haute cuisine and an atmosphere of elegance.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Accepts cards
Cash
Wine list
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Via Vittorio Veneto, 125, 00187 Roma RM
+390647082783

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday07:00 - 22:30
Tuesday07:00 - 22:30
Wednesday07:00 - 22:30
Thursday07:00 - 22:30
Friday07:00 - 22:30
Saturday07:00 - 22:30
Sunday07:00 - 22:30