Imàgo in Rome
About
Rooftop restaurant at the Hassler Hotel with breathtaking views of Rome. The menu combines Italian classics with modern techniques, dishes made with fresh ingredients and an extensive wine list.Rooftop restaurant at the Hassler Hotel with breathtaking views of Rome. The menu combines Italian classics with modern techniques, dishes made with fresh ingredients and an extensive wine list.
Features
Wine list
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Vegetarian dishes
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Contacts
Piazza della Trinità dei Monti, 6, 00187 Roma RM
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday19:00 - 22:30
Wednesday19:00 - 22:30
Thursday19:00 - 22:30
Friday19:00 - 22:30
Saturday19:00 - 22:30