La Pergola in Rome
About
A famous Roman restaurant with three Michelin stars. The menu combines traditional Italian dishes with modern techniques. Delicious dishes by Chef Heinz Beck and an extensive wine list.
Features
Terrace
Seating
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Parking
Contacts
Via Alberto Cadlolo, 101, 00136 Roma RM
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday19:30 - 23:30
Wednesday19:30 - 23:30
Thursday19:30 - 23:30
Friday19:30 - 23:30
Saturday19:30 - 23:30