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RU

La Pergola in Rome

La Pergola

About

A famous Roman restaurant with three Michelin stars. The menu combines traditional Italian dishes with modern techniques. Delicious dishes by Chef Heinz Beck and an extensive wine list.

Features

Terrace
Seating
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Parking

Contacts

Via Alberto Cadlolo, 101, 00136 Roma RM
+390635092152

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday19:30 - 23:30
Wednesday19:30 - 23:30
Thursday19:30 - 23:30
Friday19:30 - 23:30
Saturday19:30 - 23:30