AcquaRoof Terrazza Molinari, Bistrot di mare in Rome
About
A rooftop restaurant overlooking the city. Specializes in seafood, offering fresh seafood dishes prepared according to Italian recipes.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Via del Vantaggio, 14, 00186 Roma RM
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:30 - 00:30
Tuesday12:30 - 00:30
Wednesday12:30 - 00:30
Thursday12:30 - 00:30
Friday12:30 - 00:30
Saturday12:30 - 00:30
Sunday12:30 - 00:30