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AcquaRoof Terrazza Molinari, Bistrot di mare in Rome

AcquaRoof Terrazza Molinari, Bistrot di mare

About

A rooftop restaurant overlooking the city. Specializes in seafood, offering fresh seafood dishes prepared according to Italian recipes.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Via del Vantaggio, 14, 00186 Roma RM
+39063200655

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:30 - 00:30
Tuesday12:30 - 00:30
Wednesday12:30 - 00:30
Thursday12:30 - 00:30
Friday12:30 - 00:30
Saturday12:30 - 00:30
Sunday12:30 - 00:30