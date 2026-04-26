Roscioli Salumeria con Cucina in Rome
About
Renowned gastronomic restaurant and delicatessen in Rome. The menu offers high quality cheeses, cold cuts and meat specialties, pasta and desserts reflecting Italian traditions.
Features
Посадочные места
Принимают карты
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Наличные
Contacts
Via dei Giubbonari, 21, 00186 Roma RM
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday 09:00 - 23:30
Tuesday 09:00 - 23:30
Wednesday 09:00 - 23:30
Thursday 09:00 - 23:30
Friday 09:00 - 23:30
Saturday 09:00 - 23:30
Sunday 09:00 - 23:30