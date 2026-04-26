Profile
RU

Roscioli Salumeria con Cucina in Rome

Roscioli Salumeria con Cucina

About

Renowned gastronomic restaurant and delicatessen in Rome. The menu offers high quality cheeses, cold cuts and meat specialties, pasta and desserts reflecting Italian traditions.

Features

Посадочные места
Принимают карты
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Наличные

Contacts

Via dei Giubbonari, 21, 00186 Roma RM
+39066875287
www.salumeriaroscioli.com

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday 09:00 - 23:30
Tuesday 09:00 - 23:30
Wednesday 09:00 - 23:30
Thursday 09:00 - 23:30
Friday 09:00 - 23:30
Saturday 09:00 - 23:30
Sunday 09:00 - 23:30