О гиде

I’m a creative and passionate person who loves learning, traveling, and growing every day. I work in audiovisual production and graphic design, and I create content focused on personal growth and real-life experiences. I enjoy deep conversations, discovering new cultures, working on meaningful projects, and having fun in simple moments. Spending time with me is enjoyable because I’m genuine, supportive, curious about life, and I always try to bring positive energy and good vibes wherever I go