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Profile
RU

Vanessa

Dubai

Vanessa

About

I’m a creative and passionate person who loves learning, traveling, and growing every day. I work in audiovisual production and graphic design, and I create content focused on personal growth and real-life experiences. I enjoy deep conversations, discovering new cultures, working on meaningful projects, and having fun in simple moments. Spending time with me is enjoyable because I’m genuine, supportive, curious about life, and I always try to bring positive energy and good vibes wherever I go

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