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I am an international student, who loves exploring London’s restaurants, parks and galleries💕 I have a few favourites that I can let you know about☺️ Grew up in Saudi Arabia and originally from Senegal💕 I love going to the gym, doing reiki healing and discovering new favourite places 🤭 Speak English and French. Currently studying psychosocial studies w psychodynamic counselling💕 (I do not consent for my pictures or profile to be used for advertising or promotional purposes “💕