Lauren Rose

О гиде

Professional actress, singer and model. Having lived in London for over 10 years, I know the best places to dine, shop and take in the best of the city. I pride myself on knowing all of the new restaurant openings and hidden gems that only locals know. Everything from elegant Mayfair to trendy Dalston. Interested in food, theatre, travel, architecture, history, fashion, music, film, science, interior design and reading. Fun, cute, chatty, upbeat, playful, creative and inquisitive nature.