Allison Casula

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Discover València-Sun, Sea & Soul Spain’s third city dazzles with futuristic architecture, golden beaches, and ancient history. Stroll through the lush Turia Park, explore the colossal City of Arts & Sciences, and get lost in the winding alleys of the old town. Feast on authentic paella valenciana by by the Albufera lake sip horchata under palm trees, and join the fiery Fallas festival in March. From vibrant central markets to hidden tapas bars, this guide unveils local secrets.