Catherine Escalona

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Hi! I’m Catherine, and I’m someone who genuinely loves discovering new places and making the most out of what a city has to offer. I love going out, trying new restaurants and cafés, finding cute spots, exploring different neighborhoods, and discovering things that aren’t always on the typical tourist list. I’m very social, easygoing, and always up for trying something new, so I’d love to share that experience with others and make their time in the city fun, relaxed, and memorable!