Professor Freud in Saint Petersburg
About
A conceptual project aimed at people who value an intimate atmosphere, privacy, and high service standards. Perfect for fans of cigar culture, wine connoisseurs, and enthusiasts of fine spirits and gastronomy.
Features
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Cash
Accepts cards
Seating
Contacts
Малая Морская ул., 18, Санкт-Петербург, 190000
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 00:00
Tuesday12:00 - 00:00
Wednesday12:00 - 00:00
Thursday12:00 - 00:00
Friday12:00 - 01:00
Saturday12:00 - 01:00
Sunday13:00 - 23:00