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RU

Professor Freud in Saint Petersburg

Professor Freud

About

A conceptual project aimed at people who value an intimate atmosphere, privacy, and high service standards. Perfect for fans of cigar culture, wine connoisseurs, and enthusiasts of fine spirits and gastronomy.

Features

Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Cash
Accepts cards
Seating

Contacts

Малая Морская ул., 18, Санкт-Петербург, 190000
89214491818

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 00:00
Tuesday12:00 - 00:00
Wednesday12:00 - 00:00
Thursday12:00 - 00:00
Friday12:00 - 01:00
Saturday12:00 - 01:00
Sunday13:00 - 23:00