Tsinist in Saint Petersburg
About
A club-restaurant with fusion cuisine and signature cocktails. At night, it transforms into the «Tsinist Secrets Night Room» with electronic music.
Features
Terrace
Seating
Accepts cards
Cash
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Pet-friendly
Contacts
Полтавская ул., 7, Санкт-Петербург, 191036
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday13:00 - 00:00
Tuesday13:00 - 00:00
Wednesday13:00 - 00:00
Thursday00:00 - 06:00
Friday13:00 - 00:00
Saturday00:00 - 06:00
Sunday00:00 - 06:00