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RU

Tsinist in Saint Petersburg

Tsinist

About

A club-restaurant with fusion cuisine and signature cocktails. At night, it transforms into the «Tsinist Secrets Night Room» with electronic music.

Features

Terrace
Seating
Accepts cards
Cash
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Pet-friendly

Contacts

Полтавская ул., 7, Санкт-Петербург, 191036
89819522591

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday13:00 - 00:00
Tuesday13:00 - 00:00
Wednesday13:00 - 00:00
Thursday00:00 - 06:00
Friday13:00 - 00:00
Saturday00:00 - 06:00
Sunday00:00 - 06:00