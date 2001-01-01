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Imperial Marine Yacht Club of St. Petersburg by Burevestnik Group in Saint Petersburg

Imperial Marine Yacht Club of St. Petersburg by Burevestnik Group

About

The first private yacht club in St. Petersburg. Established in 2001, it features a modern marina with 200 berths for yachts up to 35 meters long. The club has a Class A business center and a bar.

Contacts

Наб. Мартынова, 92, Санкт-Петербург, 197110
88122108147

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday00:00 - 00:00
Tuesday00:00 - 00:00
Wednesday00:00 - 00:00
Thursday00:00 - 00:00
Friday00:00 - 00:00
Saturday00:00 - 00:00
Sunday00:00 - 00:00