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RU

EM in Saint Petersburg

EM

About

A restaurant in an old St. Petersburg apartment on the Moika embankment. One of the few places in the world where dishes are prepared using an English cast-iron AGA stove.

Features

Wine list
Vegetarian dishes
Wi-Fi
Seating
Accepts cards
Cash
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations

Contacts

Наб. реки Мойки, 84, Санкт-Петербург, 190000
89819445077

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday17:00 - 00:00
Wednesday17:00 - 00:00
Thursday17:00 - 00:00
Friday17:00 - 00:00
Saturday17:00 - 00:00
Sunday17:00 - 00:00