EM in Saint Petersburg
About
A restaurant in an old St. Petersburg apartment on the Moika embankment. One of the few places in the world where dishes are prepared using an English cast-iron AGA stove.
Features
Wine list
Vegetarian dishes
Wi-Fi
Seating
Accepts cards
Cash
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Contacts
Наб. реки Мойки, 84, Санкт-Петербург, 190000
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday17:00 - 00:00
Wednesday17:00 - 00:00
Thursday17:00 - 00:00
Friday17:00 - 00:00
Saturday17:00 - 00:00
Sunday17:00 - 00:00