We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

Sad in Saint Petersburg

Sad

About

A restaurant of modern rustic cuisine with a blooming apple orchard. Everyday food with a distinctive appearance, where taste and simple combinations of ingredients take center stage.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Cash
Cocktail list
Wine list
Vegetarian dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations

Contacts

Большая Зеленина ул., 23А, Санкт-Петербург, 197110
89119230233

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday13:00 - 00:00
Tuesday10:00 - 00:00
Wednesday10:00 - 00:00
Thursday10:00 - 00:00
Friday10:00 - 00:00
Saturday10:00 - 00:00
Sunday10:00 - 00:00