Sad in Saint Petersburg
About
A restaurant of modern rustic cuisine with a blooming apple orchard. Everyday food with a distinctive appearance, where taste and simple combinations of ingredients take center stage.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Cash
Cocktail list
Wine list
Vegetarian dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Contacts
Большая Зеленина ул., 23А, Санкт-Петербург, 197110
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday13:00 - 00:00
Tuesday10:00 - 00:00
Wednesday10:00 - 00:00
Thursday10:00 - 00:00
Friday10:00 - 00:00
Saturday10:00 - 00:00
Sunday10:00 - 00:00