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Chef Marusya & Co in Saint Petersburg

Chef Marusya & Co

About

Georgian cuisine with a signature twist: spice, tenderness, and bold flavors in every dish. The interior and atmosphere create a cozy, laid-back space for true gourmets.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Wine list
Cocktail list
Accepts cards
Cash
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Английская наб., 26, Санкт-Петербург, 190000
89219541039

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 23:00
Tuesday12:00 - 23:00
Wednesday12:00 - 23:00
Thursday12:00 - 23:00
Friday12:00 - 23:00
Saturday12:00 - 23:00
Sunday12:00 - 23:00