Banshchiki in Saint Petersburg
About
A restaurant located in the «Degtyarnye Bani» with reimagined Russian cuisine and the cozy atmosphere of a country house. An ideal place to relax and enjoy traditional dishes.
Features
Wine list
Vegetarian dishes
Full bar
Table reservations
Accepts cards
Cash
Seating
Quiet atmosphere
Contacts
Дегтярная ул., 1А, Санкт-Петербург, 191024
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday11:00 - 23:00
Tuesday11:00 - 23:00
Wednesday11:00 - 00:00
Thursday11:00 - 00:00
Friday11:00 - 01:00
Saturday11:00 - 01:00
Sunday11:00 - 00:00