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Banshchiki in Saint Petersburg

Banshchiki

About

A restaurant located in the «Degtyarnye Bani» with reimagined Russian cuisine and the cozy atmosphere of a country house. An ideal place to relax and enjoy traditional dishes.

Features

Wine list
Vegetarian dishes
Full bar
Table reservations
Accepts cards
Cash
Seating
Quiet atmosphere

Contacts

Дегтярная ул., 1А, Санкт-Петербург, 191024
89219411744

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday11:00 - 23:00
Tuesday11:00 - 23:00
Wednesday11:00 - 00:00
Thursday11:00 - 00:00
Friday11:00 - 01:00
Saturday11:00 - 01:00
Sunday11:00 - 00:00