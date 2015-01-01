Russkaya Ryumochnaya No. 1 in Saint Petersburg
About
A Russian cuisine restaurant with a unique concept combining a gastronomic experience with the «Museum of Russian Vodka». The interior recreates the atmosphere of late 19th-century establishments with traditional dish presentations.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Cash
Wine list
Full bar
Live music
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Contacts
Конногвардейский б-р, 4, Санкт-Петербург, 190000
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 00:00
Tuesday12:00 - 00:00
Wednesday12:00 - 00:00
Thursday12:00 - 00:00
Friday12:00 - 00:00
Saturday12:00 - 00:00
Sunday12:00 - 00:00