Rimski in Saint Petersburg
About
An Italian bistro capturing the spirit of Rome through its interior and cuisine. It offers popular Mediterranean and Asian dishes, along with simple, delicious everyday food.
Features
Wine list
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Accepts cards
Cash
Seating
Contacts
Большой проспект Васильевского острова, 18 лит.А, Санкт-Петербург, 199034
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday09:00 - 00:00
Tuesday09:00 - 00:00
Wednesday09:00 - 00:00
Thursday09:00 - 00:00
Friday09:00 - 00:00
Saturday09:00 - 00:00
Sunday09:00 - 00:00