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RU

Rimski in Saint Petersburg

Rimski

About

An Italian bistro capturing the spirit of Rome through its interior and cuisine. It offers popular Mediterranean and Asian dishes, along with simple, delicious everyday food.

Features

Wine list
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Accepts cards
Cash
Seating

Contacts

Большой проспект Васильевского острова, 18 лит.А, Санкт-Петербург, 199034
88129008899

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday09:00 - 00:00
Tuesday09:00 - 00:00
Wednesday09:00 - 00:00
Thursday09:00 - 00:00
Friday09:00 - 00:00
Saturday09:00 - 00:00
Sunday09:00 - 00:00