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RU

Duo Asia in Saint Petersburg

Duo Asia

About

A contemporary Asian restaurant featuring crafted tableware and calligraphy by Pokras Lampas. The open kitchen lets guests watch the cooking process.

Features

Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Accepts cards
Parking
Seating
Cash

Contacts

ул. Рубинштейна, 20, Санкт-Петербург, 191002
89119288189

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday13:00 - 00:00
Tuesday13:00 - 00:00
Wednesday13:00 - 00:00
Thursday13:00 - 00:00
Friday13:00 - 00:00
Saturday13:00 - 00:00
Sunday13:00 - 00:00