Duo Asia in Saint Petersburg
About
A contemporary Asian restaurant featuring crafted tableware and calligraphy by Pokras Lampas. The open kitchen lets guests watch the cooking process.
Features
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Accepts cards
Parking
Seating
Cash
Contacts
ул. Рубинштейна, 20, Санкт-Петербург, 191002
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday13:00 - 00:00
Tuesday13:00 - 00:00
Wednesday13:00 - 00:00
Thursday13:00 - 00:00
Friday13:00 - 00:00
Saturday13:00 - 00:00
Sunday13:00 - 00:00