Blok in Saint Petersburg
About
A meat restaurant by Alexander Rappoport, where signature cuisine combines with an aesthetic interior in the style of northern modernism and Leningrad avant-garde. Over 40 meat dishes and a unique atmosphere.
Features
Terrace
Seating
Accepts cards
Cash
Full bar
Cocktail list
Wine list
Live music
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Contacts
Потёмкинская ул., 4, Санкт-Петербург, 191123
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 01:00
Tuesday12:00 - 01:00
Wednesday12:00 - 01:00
Thursday12:00 - 01:00
Friday12:00 - 01:00
Saturday12:00 - 01:00
Sunday12:00 - 01:00