Animals in Saint Petersburg
About
A seasonal restaurant with a farm, bread, and cheese production. The menu changes with the seasons, focusing on local products. The interior reflects respect for nature and local traditions.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Vegetarian dishes
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Quiet atmosphere
Contacts
ул. Некрасова, 60, Санкт-Петербург, 191014
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday09:00 - 23:00
Tuesday09:00 - 23:00
Wednesday09:00 - 23:00
Thursday09:00 - 23:00
Friday09:00 - 23:00
Saturday09:00 - 23:00
Sunday09:00 - 23:00