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RU

Animals in Saint Petersburg

Animals

About

A seasonal restaurant with a farm, bread, and cheese production. The menu changes with the seasons, focusing on local products. The interior reflects respect for nature and local traditions.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Vegetarian dishes
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Quiet atmosphere

Contacts

ул. Некрасова, 60, Санкт-Петербург, 191014
88129296959

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday09:00 - 23:00
Tuesday09:00 - 23:00
Wednesday09:00 - 23:00
Thursday09:00 - 23:00
Friday09:00 - 23:00
Saturday09:00 - 23:00
Sunday09:00 - 23:00