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Oggi Bistro in Saint Petersburg

Oggi Bistro

About

Duoband’s bistro in New Holland offers Italian cuisine. The menu features appetizers, main courses, and desserts, including tartares, carpaccio, pasta, and original tiramisu.

Features

Terrace
Seating
Accepts cards
Cash
Full bar
Wine list
Table reservations
Quiet atmosphere
Wi-Fi
Parking

Contacts

наб. Адмиралтейского канала, 2т, Санкт-Петербург, 190000
89119759606

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 23:00
Tuesday12:00 - 23:00
Wednesday12:00 - 23:00
Thursday12:00 - 23:00
Friday11:00 - 23:00
Saturday11:00 - 23:00
Sunday11:00 - 23:00