Oggi Bistro in Saint Petersburg
About
Duoband’s bistro in New Holland offers Italian cuisine. The menu features appetizers, main courses, and desserts, including tartares, carpaccio, pasta, and original tiramisu.
Features
Terrace
Seating
Accepts cards
Cash
Full bar
Wine list
Table reservations
Quiet atmosphere
Wi-Fi
Parking
Contacts
наб. Адмиралтейского канала, 2т, Санкт-Петербург, 190000
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 23:00
Tuesday12:00 - 23:00
Wednesday12:00 - 23:00
Thursday12:00 - 23:00
Friday11:00 - 23:00
Saturday11:00 - 23:00
Sunday11:00 - 23:00