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RU

Askaneli in Saint Petersburg

Askaneli

About

A Georgian restaurant with authentic interior and furniture from Tbilisi. The wine list includes award-winning wines from international competitions. The atmosphere exudes warmth and coziness in every detail.

Features

Cocktail list
Wine list
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Accepts cards
Cash
Seating
Pet-friendly
Parking
Table reservations

Contacts

Приморское ш., 364 лит Д, Санкт-Петербург, 197739
88129000970

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday13:00 - 22:00
Tuesday13:00 - 22:00
Wednesday13:00 - 22:00
Thursday13:00 - 22:00
Friday13:00 - 22:00
Saturday13:00 - 22:00
Sunday13:00 - 22:00