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RU

Trappist in Saint Petersburg

Trappist

About

A modern brasserie with a unique beer serving system featuring rare Belgian varieties and vintage ales. The menu offers fresh seafood and classic dishes, while the interior is decorated with artifacts of European brewing.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Accepts cards
Cash
Pet-friendly

Contacts

ул. Радищева, 36, Санкт-Петербург, 191014
89212077779

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 23:00
Tuesday12:00 - 23:00
Wednesday12:00 - 23:00
Thursday12:00 - 23:00
Friday12:00 - 23:00
Saturday12:00 - 23:00
Sunday12:00 - 23:00