Trappist in Saint Petersburg
About
A modern brasserie with a unique beer serving system featuring rare Belgian varieties and vintage ales. The menu offers fresh seafood and classic dishes, while the interior is decorated with artifacts of European brewing.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Accepts cards
Cash
Pet-friendly
Contacts
ул. Радищева, 36, Санкт-Петербург, 191014
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 23:00
Tuesday12:00 - 23:00
Wednesday12:00 - 23:00
Thursday12:00 - 23:00
Friday12:00 - 23:00
Saturday12:00 - 23:00
Sunday12:00 - 23:00