Salone pasta&bar in Saint Petersburg
About
A trendy Italian restaurant with homemade pasta and truly friendly service. Guests note the chic, glamorous, and beautiful atmosphere.
Features
Wine list
Cocktail list
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Seating
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Accepts cards
Cash
Contacts
Набережная реки Фонтанки, 30, Санкт-Петербург, 191028
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 01:00
Tuesday12:00 - 01:00
Wednesday12:00 - 01:00
Thursday12:00 - 01:00
Friday12:00 - 02:00
Saturday12:00 - 02:00
Sunday12:00 - 01:00