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Salone pasta&bar in Saint Petersburg

Salone pasta&bar

About

A trendy Italian restaurant with homemade pasta and truly friendly service. Guests note the chic, glamorous, and beautiful atmosphere.

Features

Wine list
Cocktail list
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Seating
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Accepts cards
Cash

Contacts

Набережная реки Фонтанки, 30, Санкт-Петербург, 191028
89216303013

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 01:00
Tuesday12:00 - 01:00
Wednesday12:00 - 01:00
Thursday12:00 - 01:00
Friday12:00 - 02:00
Saturday12:00 - 02:00
Sunday12:00 - 01:00