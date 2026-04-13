Mansarda in Saint-Petersburg
About
A restaurant with a view of St. Isaac’s Cathedral and the historic center. The menu offers European and Asian classics, and the wine selection makes the evening unforgettable.
Features
Wi-Fi
Посадочные места
Терраса
Винная карта
Подходит для мероприятий
Бронирование столов
Принимают карты
Наличные
Contacts
Почтамтская ул., 3, Санкт-Петербург, 190000
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 01:00
Tuesday12:00 - 01:00
Wednesday12:00 - 01:00
Thursday12:00 - 01:00
Friday12:00 - 01:00
Saturday12:00 - 01:00
Sunday12:00 - 01:00