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Prohibition in San Diego

Prohibition

About

A stylish hidden bar in downtown San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter. Behind an unassuming door lies a journey back to the atmosphere of the 1920s—the era of secret speakeasies, jazz, and elegant parties.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Parking

Contacts

548 Fifth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101
+16195011919

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday20:00 - 01:30
Tuesday20:00 - 01:30
Wednesday20:00 - 01:30
Thursday20:00 - 01:30
Friday20:00 - 01:30
Saturday20:00 - 01:30
Sunday20:00 - 01:30