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Leisure & Experiences in San Diego

SORT: RELEVANCE
Old Point Loma Lighthouse
Old Point Loma Lighthouse

A scenic historic and natural park at the tip of the Point Loma peninsula in San Diego. It offers spectacular panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean, San Diego Bay, the city skyline, and Coronado Island. The park is also home to the historic Old Point Loma Lighthouse, a museum, and exhibits highlighting the region’s maritime and military history.

Maritime Museum of San Diego
Maritime Museum of San Diego

ChatGPT сказал: A “floating” piece of maritime history located along the Embarcadero waterfront in downtown San Diego. The museum features one of the world’s most impressive collections of historic vessels, which visitors can not only see but also explore from the inside.

Addison by William Bradley
Addison by William Bradley

A flagship fine-dining restaurant. It is located at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar resort and focuses on refined California gastronomy: seasonal local ingredients, French techniques, and highly thoughtful presentation.

San Diego Natural History Museum
San Diego Natural History Museum

An engaging journey into the natural world of Southern California and Baja California. Located in the heart of picturesque Balboa Park, the museum explores the history of Earth—from ancient fossils and dinosaurs to modern wildlife and ecosystems.

Starlite
Starlite

A legendary cocktail lounge and gastropub in the Mission Hills neighborhood. The venue combines the atmosphere of a stylish nightclub, a cozy restaurant, and a sophisticated cocktail bar.

Onyx Room Nightclub
Onyx Room Nightclub

A vibrant and energetic nightclub in the heart of San Diego’s famous Gaslamp Quarter. It’s the perfect spot for those who love dancing, loud music, and the atmosphere of a true late-night party.

The Nolen Rooftop
The Nolen Rooftop

A stylish open-air rooftop bar on the 14th floor in downtown San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter. It offers panoramic views of the city skyline, Petco Park, and the Coronado Bridge.

Belmont Park
Belmont Park

A vibrant seaside amusement park in San Diego’s Mission Beach neighborhood, right on the Pacific Ocean. Visitors can enjoy thrilling rides, stroll along the boardwalk, dine with views of the beach, and experience the atmosphere of a classic American seaside resort.

Waterfront Park
Waterfront Park

A spacious and beautiful waterfront park in downtown San Diego, where modern fountains, lush lawns, and charming gardens create a pleasant setting for relaxing and strolling. It offers views of the water, the city waterfront, and docked ships.

Museum of Us
Museum of Us

A cultural anthropology museum in the heart of Balboa Park, dedicated to humanity, its history, cultures, and relationship with the world around us.

Parq Nightclub
Parq Nightclub

A stylish and striking nightclub in the heart of the Gaslamp Quarter, located at the intersection of 6th Avenue and Broadway. The venue combines a modern lounge atmosphere with a large-scale club scene and a luxurious nightlife experience.

The Grass Skirt
The Grass Skirt

A vibrant tiki bar in San Diego’s Pacific Beach neighborhood, where tropical escapism meets the atmosphere of a secret club. The entrance is hidden behind a freezer door inside a neighboring poke restaurant, so the evening begins with a fun little adventure.