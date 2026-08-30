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San Diego Natural History Museum in San Diego

San Diego Natural History Museum

About

An engaging journey into the natural world of Southern California and Baja California. Located in the heart of picturesque Balboa Park, the museum explores the history of Earth—from ancient fossils and dinosaurs to modern wildlife and ecosystems.

Contacts

1788 El Prado, San Diego, CA 92101
+16192323821
www.sdnat.org

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday10:00 - 17:00
Tuesday10:00 - 17:00
Wednesday10:00 - 17:00
Thursday10:00 - 17:00
Friday10:00 - 17:00
Saturday10:00 - 17:00
Sunday10:00 - 17:00