San Diego Natural History Museum in San Diego
About
An engaging journey into the natural world of Southern California and Baja California. Located in the heart of picturesque Balboa Park, the museum explores the history of Earth—from ancient fossils and dinosaurs to modern wildlife and ecosystems.
Contacts
1788 El Prado, San Diego, CA 92101
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday10:00 - 17:00
Tuesday10:00 - 17:00
Wednesday10:00 - 17:00
Thursday10:00 - 17:00
Friday10:00 - 17:00
Saturday10:00 - 17:00
Sunday10:00 - 17:00