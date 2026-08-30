Addison by William Bradley in San Diego
About
A flagship fine-dining restaurant. It is located at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar resort and focuses on refined California gastronomy: seasonal local ingredients, French techniques, and highly thoughtful presentation.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Private dining
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
5200 Grand Del Mar Way, San Diego, CA 92130
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday 17:00 - 21:00
Wednesday 17:00 - 21:00
Thursday 17:00 - 21:00
Friday 17:00 - 21:00
Saturday 17:00 - 21:00