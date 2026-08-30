Parq Nightclub in San Diego
About
A stylish and striking nightclub in the heart of the Gaslamp Quarter, located at the intersection of 6th Avenue and Broadway. The venue combines a modern lounge atmosphere with a large-scale club scene and a luxurious nightlife experience.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
DJ sets
Table reservations
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Parking
Contacts
615 Broadway, San Diego, CA 92101
Extra Info
HOURS
Friday 22:00 - 02:00
Saturday 22:00 - 02:00